Dr. Ali Razfar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Razfar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Razfar, MD
Dr. Ali Razfar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Razfar works at
Dr. Razfar's Office Locations
-
1
Valid for State Government Employee Only10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6688
-
2
Ali Razfar MD, Facial Plastic Surgery361 Hospital Rd Ste 522, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-5179
-
3
House Officers-otolaryngology1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5312, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8051
-
4
The Aesthetic Centers3701 Birch St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-2442
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razfar?
One of the best plastic surgeons in the Newport Beach region. Very professional and had great bedside manner. I interviewed several other doctors and ultimately chose Dr. Razfar.
About Dr. Ali Razfar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1699093104
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razfar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razfar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razfar works at
Dr. Razfar speaks Persian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Razfar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razfar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.