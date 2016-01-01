Dr. Ali-Reza Sharif-Afshar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharif-Afshar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali-Reza Sharif-Afshar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali-Reza Sharif-Afshar, MD
Dr. Ali-Reza Sharif-Afshar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tarzana, CA.
Dr. Sharif-Afshar's Office Locations
Tarzana18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 407, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-4242Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ali-Reza Sharif-Afshar, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharif-Afshar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharif-Afshar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharif-Afshar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharif-Afshar has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharif-Afshar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharif-Afshar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharif-Afshar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharif-Afshar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharif-Afshar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.