Dr. Roham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali Roham, DO
Overview of Dr. Ali Roham, DO
Dr. Ali Roham, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA.
Dr. Roham works at
Dr. Roham's Office Locations
-
1
Advance Oc Surgical Inc.3500 S Bristol St Ste 200, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 557-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roham?
About Dr. Ali Roham, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1851690531
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roham works at
Dr. Roham speaks Persian.
Dr. Roham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.