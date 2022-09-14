Overview

Dr. Ali Safa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Safa works at Endocrine and Diabetes Center PC in Vienna, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.