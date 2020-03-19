Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sajadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD
Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Sajadi works at
Dr. Sajadi's Office Locations
-
1
Manassas8525 Rolling Rd Ste 220, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 393-0700
-
2
Prince William Ambulatory Surgery Center8644 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-8525
-
3
Novant Health Uva Health System Prince William Medical Center8700 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Net
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sajadi has performed 3 Lipotripsy's on me and always does a fantastic job as I usually pass 80-100 fragments within a week. He always comes to my bedside prior to the procedure and explains what he is going to do. He takes the time on office visits to answer all questions and assures that you leave his office satisfied that you have received the best care with my health foremost in his mind.
About Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1326028614
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
