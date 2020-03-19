Overview of Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD

Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Sajadi works at Prince William Urology Associates in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.