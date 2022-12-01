Dr. Ali Salman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Salman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Salman, MD
Dr. Ali Salman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Salman's Office Locations
Ny Cardiac & Vascular Pllc1112 South Ave Ste B, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 761-8800
Staten Island Heart Imaging PC1497 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 524-6585
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salmon is a very caring, compassionate, efficient, professional physician. He is very patient and explains in detail the medical situation and the options available for treatment going forward. He has a very humble demeaner and does not talk down to his patients. He addresses all our many questions and we never feel rushed in his office. His staff is very helpful as well. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Ali Salman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
