Dr. Ali Samii, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Samii, MD
Dr. Ali Samii, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Samii works at
Dr. Samii's Office Locations
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with the thoroughness of the exam and the warmth of providers. I would recommend Dr. Samii and Dr. Wu to anyone with a movement disorder.
About Dr. Ali Samii, MD
- Neurology
- English, Persian
- 1811087760
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samii has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samii accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Samii using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Samii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samii works at
Dr. Samii has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samii on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samii speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Samii. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samii.
