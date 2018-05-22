Overview of Dr. Ali Samii, MD

Dr. Ali Samii, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Samii works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.