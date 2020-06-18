Overview of Dr. Ali Sarram, MD

Dr. Ali Sarram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Sarram works at Colorado Urology in Parker, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.