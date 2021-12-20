See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Ali Seckin, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ali Seckin, MD

Dr. Ali Seckin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Istanbul and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Seckin works at Institute for Pain & Palliative Medicine in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ and Pearl River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seckin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Pain & Palliative Medicine
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 602, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 366-0457
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Humg Pain and Palliative Care
    452 Old Hook Rd Fl 3, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 366-0471
  3. 3
    Humg Pain and Palliative Care
    92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 366-0459
  4. 4
    Gramercy Pain Management
    67 S Main St, Pearl River, NY 10965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 285-9336
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:30pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    2:30pm - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  5. 5
    Hackensack University Medical Center
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-2442
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 20, 2021
    It's rare in today's world to find a doctor with excellent listening, diagnostic and technical skills who is also kind, caring, has a sense of humor and who truly wants to help his patients. Dr. Seckin has all of these qualities.
    — Dec 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ali Seckin, MD
    About Dr. Ali Seckin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1497738801
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presby Med Center|NewYork-Presbyterian - Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Umdnj Med School
    Internship
    • Umdnj Med School|University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Istanbul
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Seckin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seckin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seckin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seckin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seckin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seckin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Seckin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seckin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seckin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seckin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

