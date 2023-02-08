Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD
Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sepehr works at
Dr. Sepehr's Office Locations
-
1
Va Long Beach Healthcare System5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822 Directions (562) 826-8000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
OC Facial Plastic Surgery360 San Miguel Dr Ste 409, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 371-6963
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sepehr?
Initial phone call was the reason why I advanced in the process of scheduling. The ladies were so nice enough to provide all support and answers to my questions. They provided links to previous successful surgeries and images before and after. When considering a lip lift you worry about your face the scars especially when the procedure will be performed in a well noticeable area on the face. This to me was the top major concern. Then the next step was consulting with Dr Sepehr and this was when I decided that he was the right doctor for this procedure. The amount of knowledge he has, the metrics and measurements of what needs to be kept and removed I realized that no matter what the videos on YouTube relay you will never get the most clarity than when being with your doctor and that’s what Dr Sepehr did was to explain every single detail on why your surgical lip would be different than anyone else. Dr Sepehr helped me achieve my goal or I would say my “dream of 10 years” thank you!
About Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1386833069
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- Uc Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sepehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sepehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sepehr works at
Dr. Sepehr speaks Persian and Persian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.