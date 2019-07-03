Overview of Dr. Ali Shakir, MD

Dr. Ali Shakir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Shakir works at Ohio Pain & Rehab Specialists in North Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.