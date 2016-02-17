Dr. Ali Shakir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Shakir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Shakir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Shakir works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Institute of Michigan PC18303 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 100, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 412-7251
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute of Michigan43230 Garfield Rd Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 412-7251
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shakir?
Dr Shakir is truly what I call the miracle worker...he definitely knows his stuff...and really takes time to listen to his patients.
About Dr. Ali Shakir, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1477754323
Education & Certifications
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakir works at
Dr. Shakir has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakir speaks Spanish and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.