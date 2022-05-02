Overview of Dr. Ali Shirvani, MD

Dr. Ali Shirvani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Shirvani works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Carrollton Office in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.