Dr. Ali Soozani, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Soozani, MD
Dr. Ali Soozani, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Soozani's Office Locations
Lotus Medical Center2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 855F, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 683-9985
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor and really helped with my back pain.
About Dr. Ali Soozani, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891759908
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soozani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soozani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soozani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soozani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soozani.
