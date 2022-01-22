See All Cardiologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Ali Sovari, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Sovari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sovari works at Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group
    2241 Wankel Way Ste C, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 390-3799
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group
    400 Camarillo Ranch Rd Ste 205, Camarillo, CA 93012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 983-0922
  3. 3
    Cardiac Electrophysiology Inst
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 610E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 746-5335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 22, 2022
    He is very knowledgeable and caring Doctor
    mel — Jan 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ali Sovari, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184823494
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Ctr|U.C.L.A.|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Illinois
    Internship
    • University of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Sovari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sovari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sovari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sovari has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sovari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sovari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sovari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sovari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sovari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

