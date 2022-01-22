Dr. Ali Sovari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sovari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Sovari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Sovari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group2241 Wankel Way Ste C, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (217) 390-3799Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group400 Camarillo Ranch Rd Ste 205, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 983-0922
3
Cardiac Electrophysiology Inst8631 W 3rd St Ste 610E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 746-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable and caring Doctor
About Dr. Ali Sovari, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184823494
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr|U.C.L.A.|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
