Dr. Ali Strocker, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Strocker, MD
Dr. Ali Strocker, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Strocker's Office Locations
Encino18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 412, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 905-8118
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The nicest and explains everything well.
About Dr. Ali Strocker, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154447902
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- UCLA Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strocker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strocker speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Strocker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strocker.
