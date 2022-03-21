Dr. Tabatabai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Tabatabai, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Tabatabai, MD
Dr. Ali Tabatabai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Tabatabai works at
Dr. Tabatabai's Office Locations
Hospitalist Associates of Saddleback23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 426, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 916-7600
- 2 24451 Health Center Dr Ste 426, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 452-3650
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have the honor and privilege of being Dr. Tabatabai patient for almost 5 years. In that time frame he has helped diagnose and treat all of my conditions. Thanks to Dr. Tabatabai and his team I am healthier, stronger but most of all he’s been saving my life since my first visit. His bedside manner and the respect he shows his patients is unparalleled. During the pandemic he has provided myself and my family excellence in service. His front office is always friendly and professional during my visit which is no wonder why I trust my families well being with Dr. Tabatabai and recommend him to everyone I know!
About Dr. Ali Tabatabai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528098423
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabatabai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabatabai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabatabai works at
Dr. Tabatabai speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabatabai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabatabai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabatabai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabatabai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.