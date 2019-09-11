Dr. Tabrizchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali Tabrizchi, DO
Overview
Dr. Ali Tabrizchi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and WellSpan York Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Maryland2021B Emmorton Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 638-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind and considerate and makes sure he leaves nothing to chance. He will do anything needed to assess the problems you are having and find the best solution for you.
About Dr. Ali Tabrizchi, DO
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Georgetown Hosps
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Tabrizchi has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabrizchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabrizchi speaks French, Persian and Turkish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabrizchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabrizchi.
