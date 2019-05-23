Overview of Dr. Ali Tajlil, MD

Dr. Ali Tajlil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Tajlil works at Advanced Wound Care Centers of Sacramento Inc in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.