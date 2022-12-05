Dr. Ali Toofanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toofanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Toofanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Toofanian, MD
Dr. Ali Toofanian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Toofanian's Office Locations
Dr Ali Toofanian8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 211, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6747
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He delivered my firstborn, in a high-risk pregnancy. He was proud of having guessed my son's weight to within a gram! We felt we were in good hands with Dr Toofanian and our son's healthy birth is a credit to his great care.
About Dr. Ali Toofanian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toofanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toofanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toofanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toofanian has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toofanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Toofanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toofanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toofanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toofanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.