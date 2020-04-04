Dr. Ali Tural, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tural is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Tural, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Tural, MD
Dr. Ali Tural, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Hacettepe Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi.
Dr. Tural works at
Dr. Tural's Office Locations
Tural Pediatrics Inc465 Walnut St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 674-8348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor professional,
About Dr. Ali Tural, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Turkish
- 1750369310
Education & Certifications
- Bc Children's Hospvancouver
- King's County Hospital
- King's County Hospital Ny
- Hacettepe Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tural has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tural accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tural has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tural works at
Dr. Tural speaks Bulgarian and Turkish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tural. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tural.
