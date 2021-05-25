Dr. Ali Valimahomed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valimahomed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Valimahomed, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Valimahomed, MD
Dr. Ali Valimahomed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School - Brigham and Women's Hospital
Dr. Valimahomed works at
Dr. Valimahomed's Office Locations
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute301 Professional View Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 720-2555
Gramercy Pain Center2124 State Route 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 788-0349
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very caring listen to me and understood what I was saying Thank You For Helping me and hoping we can fix my problems
About Dr. Ali Valimahomed, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1760807184
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School - Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center - New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valimahomed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valimahomed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valimahomed has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valimahomed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Valimahomed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valimahomed.
