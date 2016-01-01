Overview of Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD

Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Zaidi works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Tetralogy of Fallot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.