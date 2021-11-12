Overview of Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD

Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Zaidi works at Pacific Eye Associates in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.