Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Pacific Eye Associates2100 Webster St Ste 22, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3007
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
He is very professional and considerate! Best doctor we have ever met!
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese
- 1417006479
- Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
