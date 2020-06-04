Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Locations
1
Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology3545 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 346-5562Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Main office5151 W 95th St Fl 2, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-5562
3
High Tech Med Park Gen Nw Cytogenetics11800 Southwest Hwy, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 346-5562
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience with doctor Ali Zaidi. who cares about his patients with a calm demeanor and patience. Answers all questions and takes time to listen. I strongly recommend him in a heart beat.
About Dr. Ali Zaidi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
