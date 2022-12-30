Dr. Ali Zakaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Zakaria, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Zakaria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Zakaria works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic2805 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zakaria?
Asks questions to have info to give the best care.
About Dr. Ali Zakaria, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144604661
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakaria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakaria works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.