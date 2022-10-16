Dr. Ali Ziaee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziaee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Ziaee, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Ziaee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Ziaee works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 401, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 669-2220
-
2
SSM Heart Institute1551 Wall St Ste 400, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 669-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This man, Dr. Zaiee literally saved my life in July. I have been going to him for years. He is super caring. It is impossible to say enough about him. I consider him my guardian angel.
About Dr. Ali Ziaee, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1184689549
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis Unviersity Health Sciences Center
- St. Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
