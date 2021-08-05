Overview

Dr. Alia Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Georgia Dermatology Partners in Snellville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA, Loganville, GA and Brookhaven, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.