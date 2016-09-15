Dr. Alia Koch, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alia Koch, DDS
Dr. Alia Koch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY.
Dr. Koch works at
ColumbiaDoctors 1244 Amsterdam Avenue1244 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10027 Directions (212) 961-1266
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Koch truly focuses on the needs of a patient, clearly explains available options, and is certainly a "master of surgery." She knows what she is doing and does it in the best possible way: I had 3 implants done in the morning and the next evening I was in the Lincoln Center listening to an opera and enjoying it! Judging by the ease and precision with which she communicates with patients, she must be an excellent teacher as well. I am grateful to her for her professionalism.
About Dr. Alia Koch, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861611220
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.