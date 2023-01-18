See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Kingwood, TX
Dr. Alian Garay, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alian Garay, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School - Houston.

Dr. Garay works at Bariatric and General Surgery of Kingwood in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bariatric and General Surgery of Kingwood
    201 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste B100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 825-5100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastrotomy
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastrotomy
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alian Garay, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558417162
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The University of Texas Medical School - Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alian Garay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garay works at Bariatric and General Surgery of Kingwood in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garay’s profile.

    Dr. Garay has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Garay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

