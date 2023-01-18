Overview

Dr. Alian Garay, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School - Houston.



Dr. Garay works at Bariatric and General Surgery of Kingwood in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.