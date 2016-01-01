Dr. Alica Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alica Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alica Goldman, MD
Dr. Alica Goldman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
Neurology Associates6550 Fannin St Ste 1801, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0980
Baylor College of Medicine1 Baylor Plz, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-4001
Baylor Medicine7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Alica Goldman, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.