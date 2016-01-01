Dr. Alice Agzarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agzarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Agzarian, MD
Dr. Alice Agzarian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Iris Cantor Womens Health Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 290, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 794-4212
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750314852
- U Vt
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
