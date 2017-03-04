Overview of Dr. Alice Ajim, MD

Dr. Alice Ajim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center



Dr. Ajim works at Texas Medical and Geriatric Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.