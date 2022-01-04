Overview

Dr. Alice Azzalin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Azzalin works at ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.