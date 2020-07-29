Overview of Dr. Alice Chu, MD

Dr. Alice Chu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Korea University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at New Life Rheumatology Center in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.