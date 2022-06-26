Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alice Chung, MD
Overview of Dr. Alice Chung, MD
Dr. Alice Chung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
Mitchell S. Karlan M.d. A Professional Corporation310 N San Vicente Blvd Fl 3, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9331
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Upon meeting me and becoming familiar with my diagnosis, Dr. Chung's assessment was spot on. She is a skilled surgeon and the outcome of my surgery and incision is as she stated. I could not be more satisfied with how my breast looked after surgery. It is as she said just a scar, no deformity, and the symmetry of both breasts are the same. Her bedside manner is lovely and endearing you have a sense that you are in this together. I could not have picked a better surgeon: no vague hope but an accurate statement of the outcome.
About Dr. Alice Chung, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1326296542
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
