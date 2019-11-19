Dr. Alice Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Cohen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Cohen Cancer Center201 Lyons Ave Ste D5, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-7230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Coventry Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Cohen is the best hematologist in New Jersey particularly with respect to bleeding disorders.
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- NYU-Manhattan VA Med Ctr
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
