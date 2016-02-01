Overview

Dr. Alice Cohen, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Randali Centre for Aesthetics & WellBeing in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.