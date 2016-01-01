See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Towson, MD
Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Cootauco works at Women's Health Associates (WHA) in Towson, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD and Pikesville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Associates (WHA)
    7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 337-4480
  2. 2
    Department of Pediatrics
    510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 414, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-4383
  3. 3
    University Of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group OB/GYN Specialists
    1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 235, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 415-5883
  4. 4
    UM SJMG Women's Health Associates
    7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-5470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cootauco?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cootauco to family and friends

Dr. Cootauco's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cootauco

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD.

About Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801843826
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cootauco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cootauco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cootauco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cootauco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cootauco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cootauco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cootauco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.