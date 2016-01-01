Overview

Dr. Alice Cootauco, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Cootauco works at Women's Health Associates (WHA) in Towson, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD and Pikesville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

