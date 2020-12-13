Dr. Alice Do, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Do, DO is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Mercy Doctors Medical Group Inc.1 Shrader St Ste 640, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 422-0000
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Do for a couple of issues by tele-medicine and in-person. While she is clearly competent and listens well to your complaints and issues, she did conduct a somewhat expensive procedure for a minor issue without first asking me explicitly if I wanted her to proceed. You need to be ready to speak up and make sure that what she's doing is absolutely necessary. In terms of medications, she was very helpful in lowering my prescription costs. Overall, I would recommend.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174705107
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
