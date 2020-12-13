Overview

Dr. Alice Do, DO is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Do works at Mercy Doctors Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Itchy Skin and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.