Dr. Alice Doe, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Kalamazoo, MI
Dr. Alice Doe, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. 

Dr. Doe works at Borgess Pulmonary And Sleep Medicine in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Dowagiac, MI, Battle Creek, MI and Allegan, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Doe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Borgess Pulmonary Medicine
    1535 Gull Rd Ste 130, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 345-1161
  2. 2
    Ascension Borgess-lee Hospital
    420 W High St, Dowagiac, MI 49047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 345-1161
  3. 3
    Borgess Health Park Laboratory
    3035 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 345-1161
  4. 4
    Ascension Allegan Hospital
    555 Linn St, Allegan, MI 49010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 345-1161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital
  • Ascension Borgess Hospital
  • Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Feb 22, 2022
    Excellent care! Dr. Doe listens and cares for her patients. She is compassionate and thorough. I have never had to wait for my appointment. I would highly recommend her.
    Judi Roelof — Feb 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alice Doe, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124238654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
