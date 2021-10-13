Overview

Dr. Alice Edwards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Georgia Family Medicine in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.