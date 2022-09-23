See All Ophthalmologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (64)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, MD

Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Epitropoulos works at Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epitropoulos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cataract & Refractive Center of Ohio
    262 Neil Ave Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 221-7464
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr. Epitropoulos performed cataract surgery on both my eyes. Professional facility, staffed with knowledgeable, caring assistants.
    Todd Alles Sr — Sep 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, MD
    About Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1205812997
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr
    • The Ohio State University
    • Ophthalmology
