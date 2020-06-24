Dr. Alice Frausto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frausto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Frausto, MD
Overview of Dr. Alice Frausto, MD
Dr. Alice Frausto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Frausto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frausto's Office Locations
-
1
Alice Frausto M D Inc.1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 242-3445Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frausto?
I have been a patient for about 25 years and she never ceases to surprise me and amaze me with her current health acumen and knowledge. No BS. She likes her patients and is a stellar physician. She takes her time with you - she is curious about your health, your lifestyle and interested in what you are putting into your body that may add to whatever situation you may be in health wise. She is a jewel.
About Dr. Alice Frausto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1386798486
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frausto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frausto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frausto works at
Dr. Frausto has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frausto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Frausto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frausto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frausto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frausto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.