Overview of Dr. Alice Frausto, MD

Dr. Alice Frausto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Frausto works at KATHLEEN L KORNAFEL, M.D. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

