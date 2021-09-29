Overview of Dr. Alice Furman, MD

Dr. Alice Furman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Furman works at Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.