Dr. Alice Gale, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (8)
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alice Gale, MD is a Dermatologist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gale works at Gale Dermatology in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gale Dermatology
    7201 W Saginaw Hwy Ste 215, Lansing, MI 48917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 323-2583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 17, 2022
    Dr. Gale removed a seborrheic keratosis from my skin. This accomplished what it was supposed to, but one thing that stood out for me was that she was VERY brusque. She walked into the room, didn’t say much of anything to me, and proceeded to spray the keratosis with a blowtorch-looking thing that was full of liquid nitrogen. Then she left. As I said, everything went well, but if you’re looking for someone with a warm at fuzzy bedside manner, look elsewhere.
    ratgrl — Oct 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alice Gale, MD
    About Dr. Alice Gale, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700837721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gale accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gale has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

