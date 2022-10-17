Dr. Gale accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alice Gale, MD
Dr. Alice Gale, MD is a Dermatologist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Gale Dermatology7201 W Saginaw Hwy Ste 215, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (517) 323-2583
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Gale removed a seborrheic keratosis from my skin. This accomplished what it was supposed to, but one thing that stood out for me was that she was VERY brusque. She walked into the room, didn’t say much of anything to me, and proceeded to spray the keratosis with a blowtorch-looking thing that was full of liquid nitrogen. Then she left. As I said, everything went well, but if you’re looking for someone with a warm at fuzzy bedside manner, look elsewhere.
About Dr. Alice Gale, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Gale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gale has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.