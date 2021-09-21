Overview of Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO

Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Higdon Wilham works at Mercy Health - Paducah General Surgery in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.