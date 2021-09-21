See All General Surgeons in Paducah, KY
Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Paducah, KY
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO

Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Higdon Wilham works at Mercy Health - Paducah General Surgery in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Higdon Wilham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health - Paducah General Surgery
    1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 235, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 442-9463
  2. 2
    Lourdes Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
    225 Medical Center Dr Ste 105, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 444-2444
  3. 3
    Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit
    1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 444-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Higdon Wilham?

    Sep 21, 2021
    Dr. Higdon performed emergency surgery on me and I am forever grateful that she was the surgeon at the hospital when I arrived. She was kind, efficient and answered all of our questions without losing her patience.
    — Sep 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Higdon Wilham to family and friends

    Dr. Higdon Wilham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Higdon Wilham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO.

    About Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326488891
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Higdon Wilham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higdon Wilham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Higdon Wilham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Higdon Wilham works at Mercy Health - Paducah General Surgery in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Higdon Wilham’s profile.

    Dr. Higdon Wilham has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higdon Wilham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Higdon Wilham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higdon Wilham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higdon Wilham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higdon Wilham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

