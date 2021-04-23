Dr. Alice Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Hunter, MD
Overview of Dr. Alice Hunter, MD
Dr. Alice Hunter, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 372-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunter is the whole package. She is kind and compassionate. But she is a brilliant physician in the field of orthopedic care. She listens to her patients and lets them lead the way. You simplest cannot go wrong with Dr Hunter.
About Dr. Alice Hunter, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1306901160
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Children'S Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery Deaconess Hosp, General Surgery
- Deaconess Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
