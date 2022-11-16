Dr. Alice Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alice Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Midtown Management Services LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-1094
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1600 Medical Way Ste 270, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-4780
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 351-9512
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
I've been going to Dr. Johnson for years. She's a thorough and caring doctor and has a wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Alice Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356324479
- Emory University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Sweet Briar College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Johnson works at
