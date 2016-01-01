Overview of Dr. Alice Kuo, MD

Dr. Alice Kuo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kuo works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.